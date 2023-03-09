Clark Estates Inc. NY Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,590 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Westlake by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after acquiring an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,018,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,260,000 after acquiring an additional 169,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Westlake by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,353,000 after acquiring an additional 168,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. UBS Group upped their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Westlake from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.64.

Westlake Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WLK stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.17. The company had a trading volume of 46,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,796. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 8.26%.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.