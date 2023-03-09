Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.75

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.75 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.28), with a volume of 103619 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.75 ($0.29).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.99. The stock has a market cap of £61.74 million and a PE ratio of -2,375.00.

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

