CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 27,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 54,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

CleanTech Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition by 2,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 422,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 402,162 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,015,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, RPO LLC increased its stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition by 78.4% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 200,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 87,924 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanTech Acquisition Company Profile

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

