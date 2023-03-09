ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.10. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

