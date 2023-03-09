Clene (CLNN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th.

Clene Stock Performance

Shares of CLNN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,415,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,274. Clene has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $99.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth about $620,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Clene during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clene by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 119,084 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clene by 570.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 54,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clene Company Profile

CLNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

