Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CLOV. Citigroup decreased their price target on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $2.50 to $1.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Shares of CLOV stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $468.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.10.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
