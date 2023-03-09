Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLOV. Citigroup decreased their price target on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $2.50 to $1.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $468.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

About Clover Health Investments

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 684.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

