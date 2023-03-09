CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Holdings Increased by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNHI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 149,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNHI opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.3861 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.51.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Stories

