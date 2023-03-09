CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 374,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,746 shares during the period. CNO Financial Group accounts for about 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNO. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,740,000 after buying an additional 1,167,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,783,000 after buying an additional 854,074 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 427,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 398,110 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 444,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 330,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $5,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:CNO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.91. 166,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.15.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $973.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.10 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $85,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,673,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $85,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,673,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $109,013.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,090.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,591 shares of company stock valued at $627,713. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.