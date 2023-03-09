Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,838 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 100,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis Increases Dividend

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $2.72 on Thursday, hitting $80.57. 709,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,759. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.