Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,772 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in S. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,248.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,898.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,248.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,566.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,685.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 821,460 shares of company stock worth $12,787,357 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE S traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.15. 1,930,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,028,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.50. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $42.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

