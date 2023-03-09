Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $96,636,000. Amundi grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,240,000 after purchasing an additional 933,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,970,091,807.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

OXY traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $61.92. 5,654,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,574,571. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 4.20%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

