Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $676,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,415,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,283,922. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

