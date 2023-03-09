Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Purchases 461 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $298.79. The company had a trading volume of 25,160,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,723,691. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

