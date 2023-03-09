Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %
Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $478.49. The stock had a trading volume of 229,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,651. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $468.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.
Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin
In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
