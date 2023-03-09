Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 1.0% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Blackstone by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after purchasing an additional 878,676 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3,214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 730,405 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,497,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,560,000 after acquiring an additional 729,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 17.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,526,000 after buying an additional 660,166 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BX traded down $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $89.49. 1,505,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,611. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.72 and a 200-day moving average of $88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $132.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,984,720 shares of company stock valued at $578,961,943. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

