Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Coffee alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coffee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coffee by 186.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.