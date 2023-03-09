CoinField Coin (CFC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $75.66 Million

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. CoinField Coin has a total market cap of $75.66 million and $2,394.88 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One CoinField Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin launched on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

