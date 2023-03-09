CoinField Coin (CFC) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One CoinField Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinField Coin has a total market cap of $75.70 million and approximately $2,408.23 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinField Coin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

