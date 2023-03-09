Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,611 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after buying an additional 882,517 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after buying an additional 2,610,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,858,000 after buying an additional 301,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

