Colony Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1,006.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,831 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $21,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,740,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 668,247 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,870,000 after purchasing an additional 296,691 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IUSV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.50. 46,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,099. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.93. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $78.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

