Colony Group LLC Has $31.79 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $265.28. The company had a trading volume of 235,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,660. The firm has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.51. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.79.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

