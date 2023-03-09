Colony Group LLC Has $74.50 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 456,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.3% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $74,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 146,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 42,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Unionview LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $172.62. The company had a trading volume of 360,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,254. The firm has a market cap of $237.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.56.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.