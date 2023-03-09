Colony Group LLC Purchases 2,693 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.7% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $40,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $203.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,366. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.11 and its 200-day moving average is $201.41. The company has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

