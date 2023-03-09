Colony Group LLC Purchases 992 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $24,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.50. 247,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,491. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

