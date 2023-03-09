Colony Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,856 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 10,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.73. 1,846,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,337,968. The company has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $47.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

