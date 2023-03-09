Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 194,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 447,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cowen cut Columbia Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.10 to $1.15 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

Columbia Care Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.

Columbia Care Company Profile

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.