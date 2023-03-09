Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $62.75

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.75 and last traded at $62.88, with a volume of 1475020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Trading Down 8.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.