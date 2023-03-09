Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFRUY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 119 to CHF 135 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 125 to CHF 137 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 160 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 135 to CHF 146 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 130 to CHF 138 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $15.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $15.94.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

