Compound Dai (CDAI) Price Tops $0.0222 on Top Exchanges

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last week, Compound Dai has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound Dai token can currently be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound Dai has a total market cap of $558.88 million and $5.41 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00426361 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,267.54 or 0.28824447 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Compound Dai

Compound Dai was first traded on November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.

cDAI is the Compound’s wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it’s available on the Compound platform.”

Buying and Selling Compound Dai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.