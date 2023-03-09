Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Condor Petroleum Inc. (TSE:CPI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.37. Condor Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 3,500 shares.

Condor Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39.

Condor Petroleum Company Profile

Condor Petroleum Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Turkey and Kazakhstan. It owns 100% interests in the Poyraz Ridge and Destan operating licenses located in the Gallipoli Peninsula in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

