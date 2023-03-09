Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Edward Jay Kreps Sells 232,500 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $6,079,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edward Jay Kreps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $5,677,650.00.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $44.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. Confluent’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFLT. Barclays raised their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Confluent in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Confluent by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Confluent by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,372,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 517,458 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Confluent by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

