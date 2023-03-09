ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Sells $984,410.00 in Stock

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) Director Michael W. Kempner sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $984,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 319,585 shares in the company, valued at $7,673,235.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CNOB stock traded down $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $849.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.16.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $81.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 306,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 55,369 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNOB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

