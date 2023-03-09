ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,951 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 4.9% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 559.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $180,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,720 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.24.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.25. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

