Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.26.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNSL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.
