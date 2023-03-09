Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Consolidated Communications Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNSL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Consolidated Communications

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,065,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 117,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 137,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 122,780 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,776,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

