Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 456,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 40,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 37,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED opened at $91.69 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average is $93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

