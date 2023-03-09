Contact Energy Limited (ASX:CEN) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.13

Contact Energy Limited (ASX:CEN – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Contact Energy’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.
Contact Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.63.
About Contact Energy
