Contact Energy Limited (ASX:CEN) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.13

Contact Energy Limited (ASX:CEN – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Contact Energy’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

Contact Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.63.

Get Contact Energy alerts:

About Contact Energy

(Get Rating)

Read More

Contact Energy Limited generates and sells electricity and natural gas in New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Customer. The Wholesale segment sells electricity to the wholesale electricity market, and commercial and industrial customers. The Customer segment delivers electricity, natural gas, broadband, and other products and services to mass market customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Contact Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contact Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.