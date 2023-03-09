Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Up 4%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.49. 191,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 373,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 78.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 148,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65,417 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 67.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,441,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 984,581 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at about $1,137,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 123,521 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

