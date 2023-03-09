Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Up 4%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.49. 191,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 373,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
Further Reading
