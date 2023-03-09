CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Trading Down 6.7%

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 5,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

CooTek (Cayman) Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

Institutional Trading of CooTek (Cayman)

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. State Street Corp raised its position in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,444 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.93% of CooTek (Cayman) worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.