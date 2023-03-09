Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Shares Down 7.8%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) fell 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.54. 121,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 129,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPPMF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

