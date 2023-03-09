Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) EVP Sells $733,425.00 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $486.04. 1,546,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

