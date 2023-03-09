Covenant (COVN) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

Covenant (COVN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Covenant token can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00003347 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Covenant has a market cap of $57.87 million and approximately $93,356.48 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,660,378 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

