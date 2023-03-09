Craig Andrew Miller Sells 300 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSATGet Rating) insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $10,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,256 shares in the company, valued at $382,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of VSAT stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $36.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,183. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.47. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Viasat from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Viasat by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,989,000 after buying an additional 452,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viasat by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,573,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,722,000 after buying an additional 149,264 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 2.3% during the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 5,272,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,385,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Viasat by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,040,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,222,000 after buying an additional 375,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Viasat by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,881,000 after buying an additional 47,950 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

