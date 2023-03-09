Craig Safian Sells 4,510 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $338.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.89 and its 200 day moving average is $321.36.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Gartner by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Stories

