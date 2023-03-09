Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.77. The company had a trading volume of 323,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.81. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $174.05 and a one year high of $249.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 657,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,156,000 after buying an additional 29,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after acquiring an additional 184,835 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.