Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $174.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

Dover Stock Down 1.5 %

DOV stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.16. The company had a trading volume of 965,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,307. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $162.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.43.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Dover by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

