Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.43. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53.

CRGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Crescent Energy by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

