Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.
Crescent Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.43. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CRGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.
