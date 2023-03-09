Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CR. TD Securities decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.20.

Shares of Crew Energy stock traded up C$0.30 on Thursday, reaching C$5.19. The company had a trading volume of 717,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,546. The firm has a market cap of C$813.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.53. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.22 and a 1 year high of C$6.99.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

