Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCTGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $280.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.00 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Cricut Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CRCT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.45. 9,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,843. Cricut has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.03.

Cricut Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cricut by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cricut by 27,504.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cricut by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cricut by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 36,060 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Cricut from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday.

Cricut Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.