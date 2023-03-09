Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Announces Earnings Results

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $280.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.00 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.
Cricut Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of CRCT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.45. 9,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,843. Cricut has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.03.
Cricut Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Cricut from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
