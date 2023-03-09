Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Announces Earnings Results

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $280.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.00 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Cricut Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CRCT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.45. 9,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,843. Cricut has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.03.

Cricut Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cricut by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cricut by 27,504.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cricut by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cricut by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 36,060 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Cricut from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Further Reading

