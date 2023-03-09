Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Director Nathalie Balla Sells 37,177 Shares of Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) Director Nathalie Balla sold 37,177 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,203,791.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CRTO opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.93. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Huber Research downgraded Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,509,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,548,000 after buying an additional 178,275 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Criteo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,505,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,473,000 after purchasing an additional 170,968 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,195,000 after purchasing an additional 101,040 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 11.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,073,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP boosted its stake in Criteo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,529,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,855,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

