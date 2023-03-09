Cronos (CRO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.84 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, Cronos has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.70 billion and approximately $11.84 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00071507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00049897 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00008741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00023997 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000945 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.